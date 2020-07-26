Supreme Court is like a fastener that binds the nation together, it hear and decide cases that have broad legal and political significance such as serious criminal, and complex civil cases as well as appeals from Appeal Courts and tribunals.

For this reason opinions issued by the Court are most meaningful in terms of their substantive impact on society. Constitutionally, the Supreme Court is the highest court in Nigeria and only her can review its decisions. Barrister Olukayode Ojo said, the Supreme Court of Nigeria is the Superior Court of the state and is a court of both law and equity.

It deals with the more important civil cases and the most serious criminal matters. In its appellate jurisdiction, the Supreme Court reviews and determines errors which may have occurred in the lower courts and interprets and expounds the law for the guidance of other courts.

The respected lawyer added that it is apposite to point out that seven justices sit over an appeal that has constitutional flavor, while five justices sit over other appeals whether civil or criminal.

More so, the Supreme Court is the court of the federation and not that of state. It does not take evidence from parties; this is because it is not a court of first instance but an appellate court. It only reviews evidence of the lower court vis-à-vis the judgment of the lower court.

Five Justices sit over an appeal whether civil whether civil or criminal and each Justice is expected to write his own judgment. This is the reason for dissenting judgment where they do not agree but hold different views on a issue, but the majority decision wins the appeal.

Having said that, you might not be satisfied with the verdict but the Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. In the words of Hon Justice Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, who once said, ‘’We are final not because we are infallible; rather we are infallible because we are final”.

The legal phrase, ‘’We are not final because we are infallible, but we are infallible only because we are final,’’ from lay man’s point of view means that, the Supreme Court is not always right , it might bite off a large chunk of cases and erred and this is what make it fallible and still final.

The above statement is a reason why the apex court should be thorough before concluding any case.

When a Judge at the apex court thundered and declared an accused person guilty, he looks pretty hopeless like a kid whose candy had been snatched away. His relatives and well wishers lopped like a felled tree.

On the other hand, the acquittal celebrates with a sudden cackle of laughter; such is life, today you lose, tomorrow you win.

To one, the Judge has a huge luminous eye, to the other party; he found the judgment very obscure.

Anjorin contributes this piece from Lagos.

He is a Columnist and Entrepreneur

olusanyaanjorin@gmail.com

+234 8032826650

