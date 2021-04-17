We are focused on meeting and exceeding guest expectations

An encounter later with the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, a South African national, with vast experience in hospitality business and Nigerian market, you get the feeling that the boutique hotel is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of its guests hence the hotel go the extra mile in ensuring that its facilities and services are top notch. He disclosed that in line with this service ethos that the staff are regularly trained and empowered to deliver excellent service to guests. Even in this post COVID -19 era, he said there is no letting down the steam as the hotel is primed to deliver on its promise to its guests and ensure their safety and wellbeing hence the serious attention to details. Opened for business in 2018, Kruger said the hotel has done well given the environment under which it operates. 2019, he said was a good year for the hotel, but 2020 was not as a result of COVID-19, which affected its projections, however, business he said has picked up in 2021 with the hotel meeting and exceed its projections already.

We are on a good and solid footing

‘‘Well, I think we had a good result in 2019 and we had to leverage on that,’’ he said of 2019 while in respect of 2021, he said: ‘‘We are here now, I think on a good and solid footing going forward.’’

We have a good team

Team work and training, are paramount features: ‘‘Good team, we managed to keep it going and picked up speed. It is as good as pre COVID-19 level in 2019; 20 per cent better than 2019. I don’t know whether there is artificial business in Abuja but there is business in Abuja.

‘‘We launched in 2018 and 2019 was a good running year.

‘‘I think the general clientele are happy with the services that we offer, they are happy with the security that we offer, are happy with the value that we offer and are happy with the variety that we offer.

The guests love our product

‘‘They are happy to spend their money, they love our product and of course, our service and we are happy about that. ‘‘Previously, I think the location Kruger wo r k e d against us but now I think it is accepted and is working for our advantage. It is very serene, safe and no traffic hold up.’’

Reaching out to the local market

If there is one development that Kruger is pleased about it is the fact that with international businesses and travels yet to pick up, local business has peaked for the hotel, which previously he said was not the case. A situation that was aided by the hotel’s marketing strategies of some sorts. ‘‘We were able to reach a number of local businesses that we did not get before.’’ Furthermore, Kruger said: ‘‘I think again we worked hard in 2018/2019 to get product of value in the guest’s mind and perception. If you enter Abuja and you are looking for top luxury hotel, we would be in the top five and they would pick us because of the secondary advantage that we have.’’

We have learnt to adapt COVID-19

came with a lot of lessons and one of it, according to Kruger, is that they have learnt to adapt and do things differently so as to keep afloat. ‘‘But one lesson is that one would need to learn how to adapt because when this kind of thing happens it would not be back to normality. No, it can’t be. There has to be changes and obviously, we have to change our menus, we have to change our offerings, we have to introduce COVID-19 protocols, social distancing, wearing of mask and all that. ‘‘So, we had to adapt and do certain things and I think that the local market appreciated it.’’

We offer world best standard in Abuja

‘‘We have a good design, good colour scheme and high quality fittings and furnishing, our beds are super soft and our linens, we just bought a good lot of linens. Top quality, our guests are sleeping well, we take care of small things. Our towers are nicely perfumed and we really think of what we are doing. We bring in world best standard in Abuja.’’

We stimulate your sensibilities as a boutique hotel

‘‘We set out to be a boutique hotel, meaning that we want to stimulate all your senses, from your sound, from your view, from your touch and from your smell. We have done a lot of work that when you come here you get your signature smell. ‘‘We stimulate you, so it is a bit of a psychological thing. We don’t just want to be another Nigerian hotel. Waiters dress should be fine, well ironed and kept and make up should be as it is expected to be. ‘‘It is a big responsibility for us. We need to meet and exceed our guest’s expectations.’’

