Sports

We are going for gold – Igali

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has stated categorically that the country’s first medallist at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Blessing Oborududu, will not settle for anything less than the gold in the women’s Freestyle 68kg final on Tuesday.

 

Oborududu qualified for the final after defeating her opponent, Battsetseg Soronzonbold, 7-2 in the semifinal with opportunity to win atleast a silver medal. While thanking everyone,

 

Igali said the athlete deserves the gold as she has shown a true spirit of professionalism. “I thank all of you for the very kind words.

 

The results we are beginning to see at the Olympic level is about a decade of preparations coming to fruition,” he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: PSG shatter Atalanta with two stoppage-time goals to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in an incredible comeback against Atalanta and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years. A night of frustration for PSG forward Neymar looked set to ensure more continental disappointment for the French champions as Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic, reports the BBC. But […]
Sports

Ronaldo sets new record in Juve win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo has made in history after becoming the all-time top goalscorer in football after scoring for Juventus in their clash against Napoli. The 35-year-old was expected to reach the stunning landmark against Inter on Sunday after edging closer to history by scoring against Sassuolo last week to level to record – but failed […]
Sports

No Olympics targets for D’Tigers, D’Tigress

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

NBBF unveils plans for Tokyo Games   The Nigeria Basketball Federation has not given the national men and women basketball teams any target ahead of the next Tokyo Olympic Games but the NBBF is optimistic the squads have the capacity to even finish on the podium at the fiesta.   The women team, D’Tigress, have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica