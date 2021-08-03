We are going for gold – Igali

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has stated categorically that the country’s first medallist at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Blessing Oborududu, will not settle for anything less than the gold in the women’s Freestyle 68kg final on Tuesday.

Oborududu qualified for the final after defeating her opponent, Battsetseg Soronzonbold, 7-2 in the semifinal with opportunity to win atleast a silver medal. While thanking everyone,

Igali said the athlete deserves the gold as she has shown a true spirit of professionalism. “I thank all of you for the very kind words.

The results we are beginning to see at the Olympic level is about a decade of preparations coming to fruition,” he said

