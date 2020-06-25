We are moving towards the peak of COVID 19 infection in Bayelsa – Apoku

The Bayelsa State Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku yesterday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks as many people are going to get infected.

He lamented that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, and urged the people of the state not to be afraid because the surveillance team was on top of the situation.

Speaking to New Telegraph in Yenagoa, the state capital, Apoku told the people to go about their normal businesses without fear.

He said: “What is going to happen is that the number will continue to increase. We are moving towards the peak of the infection in Bayelsa State. The number will continue to increase until it will stabilise. It will straighten up and deepen. By the time it deepens, and then we are out of the pandemic.

“In the course of this many people are going to be infected. The surveillance team will pick them out and get them tested, treated, isolated or quarantined and all of that will be done.”

He, therefore, urged the people to confine themselves to the COVID-19 protocols, saying the people should not be afraid as the government is ready and doing everything possible to ensure that they are protected.

The Chairman assured the people that the state’s screening centre would be ready by the end of the month, adding that all the necessary measures were being put in place to make sure that the screenings will be done in the state.

He further disclosed: “Shell brought in the most modern PCR equipment. It is to get people trained, get a few cabinets and a few reagents. Once we set it up, we now bring the NCDC and by the end of the month, we should be inviting NCDC to visit the facility with a view to certifying the place. Once that is done, we are good to go.

He, however, cautioned some churches that are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to do so.

