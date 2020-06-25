News

We are moving towards the peak of COVID 19 infection in Bayelsa – Apoku

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku yesterday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks as many people are going to get infected.
He lamented that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, and urged the people of the state not to be afraid because the surveillance team was on top of the situation.
Speaking to New Telegraph in Yenagoa, the state capital, Apoku told the people to go about their normal businesses without fear.
He said: “What is going to happen is that the number will continue to increase. We are moving towards the peak of the infection in Bayelsa State. The number will continue to increase until it will stabilise. It will straighten up and deepen. By the time it deepens, and then we are out of the pandemic.
“In the course of this many people are going to be infected. The surveillance team will pick them out and get them tested, treated, isolated or quarantined and all of that will be done.”
He, therefore, urged the people to confine themselves to the COVID-19 protocols, saying the people should not be afraid as the government is ready and doing everything possible to ensure that they are protected.
The Chairman assured the people that the state’s screening centre would be ready by the end of the month, adding that all the necessary measures were being put in place to make sure that the screenings will be done in the state.
He further disclosed: “Shell brought in the most modern PCR equipment. It is to get people trained, get a few cabinets and a few reagents. Once we set it up, we now bring the NCDC and by the end of the month, we should be inviting NCDC to visit the facility with a view to certifying the place. Once that is done, we are good to go.
He, however, cautioned some churches that are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to do so.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members. The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why Adeboye, Oyedepo, Okonkwo, others may not resume church

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Johnson Ayantunji, Tai Anyanwu, Musa Pam and Regina Otokpa W henever the lockdown on places of worship is lifted either completely or partially, there is a category of clergy men that will not resume with the congregation. General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leads the pack. Others […]
News

Groups laud Obaseki over commissioner’s appointment

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Members of the Youth Campaign For Neighborhood Rights (YCFNR) and the Victory For Obaseki Group have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for nominating a Public Relations practitioner, Efe Stewart as Information and Orientation Commissioner. YCFNR’s president, Osagie Osemwingie said the choice of Stewart as Commissioner for Information was akin to placing a square peg […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: