We are not admitting undergraduates for 2021/2022 academic session, says UI Senate

Following the disruption of its academic calendar due to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which started in March last year and ended in December, the Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has said that the institution will not admit undergraduate students to the school through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Senate announced the development in a statement released after its meeting following the Committee of Provosts, Deans, and Directors’ Monday meeting where it made some recommendations that were subjected to the approval of the Senate.

The Senate at its sitting approved the committee’s recommendations. While cancelling the 2019/2020 academic session and renaming it 2020/2021 academic session, the release said: “At its special meeting held on Monday, 11 January, 2021, the Committee of Provosts, Deans and Directors recommended the proposed aca-demic calendar for 2019/2021 session to Senate for approval. “It decided that the 2019/2020 academic session be cancelled and the new session now renamed 2020/2021 academic session.

The proposed calendar for 2019/2020 be accordingly changed to 2020/2021. “The university should notify JAMB not to list it in its brochure for 2021/2022 session as candidates who have already registered for UI 2020/2021 Post-UTME would be taken for that session (2021/2022)”.

According to the Senate, the decision not to admit undergraduates for the 2021/2022 session, however, exempts postgraduate students and direct entry students from affiliated institutions, while it also excludes those seeking admission into the Distance Learning programme in its centres (DLC). “However, affiliated institutions, Distance Learning Centre and postgraduate college would be allowed to admit students for the 202O/2021 session,” the Senate added. The Senate also revealed that the first semester of 2020/2021 academic season will be held virtually.

