We are not building RUGA in South-East –Army

The Nigerian Army yesterday denied that it is constructing RUGA settlements in the South-East. In a statement by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, the Army said it was not constructing RUGA in any part of the zone.

The statement reads, “The 82 Division Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern a baseless allegation aired through an outlawed online radio that the Division of the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is a need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity. “It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria. Rather, the engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. “Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South-East. Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source. “The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”

