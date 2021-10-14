News

We are not building RUGA in South-East –Army

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army yesterday denied that it is constructing RUGA settlements in the South-East. In a statement by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, the Army said it was not constructing RUGA in any part of the zone.

The statement reads, “The 82 Division Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern a baseless allegation aired through an outlawed online radio that the Division of the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is a need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity. “It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria. Rather, the engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. “Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South-East. Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source. “The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi schools won’t reopen now, Umahi insists

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday insisted that schools in the state will not reopen now. Umahi said if all the states of the federation were opening schoolsforteachingandlearning, thestatewouldnotjointhemuntil allnecessary measureswereput in placetosafeguardpupils, students andteachersagainstthecoronaviruspandemic.   The governor spoke in Abakaliki the state capital during the virtual signing of the state revised 2020 […]
News

Reps pass state police bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bills seeking to create state police and other state security services.   This bill seeks to excise Item 45 (Police and other government security services) from the Exclusive Legislative List and place same on the Concurrent Legislative List to give allowance for different state governments […]
News

INEC disagrees with NASS, says we can transmit election results electronically

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

The Ogun State Residence Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Olusegun Agbaje Thursday insisted that the Commission is absolutely empowered by the constitution to transmit election results electronically without seeking the approval of the National Communication Commission (NCC). Agbaje, who just assumed duty as the new REC of Ogun state, disclosed this […]

