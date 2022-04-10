We are not good enough, says Man United De Gea

Manchester United Goalkeeper, David de Gea, has said the club, who currently sit in seventh place, are “not good enough” following their defeat against Everton in the English Premier League game played on Saturday.

United have won just once in their past five Premier League games to slip adrift of the top four in seventh.

“We’re not good enough, for sure. It’s going to be very difficult now to be in the top four,” said De Gea. “We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score.”

The Spain keeper also criticised United’s lack of hunger to fight for the points, contrasting it with the Toffees’ tenacious display. “We knew before today Everton were struggling and how difficult it was going to be – they were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting,” the 31-year-old told BT Sport.

“They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It’s very sad to lose today.” United lost 1-0 at Goodison Park despite Everton going into the game just a point above the relegation zone.

It has harmed United’s chances of finishing in the top four and securing Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick, has said Manchester United “do not deserve” to play in the Champions League next season if they perform how they did against Everton for the rest of the season.

“If we play like we did here we just don’t deserve it,” said Rangnick. “The players themselves should be eager to play international football, if possible Champions League. In order to qualify for Europe you have to be able to score in 95 minutes in a game like this.”

Everton came into the match following a disappointing 3-2 defeat by relegation rivals Burnley, who sit just one place below them in the table. Rangnick bemoaned his side’s lack of ability to score against Everton, who he believed were low on confidence following that loss to Burnley.

“With all respect to Everton – because they have a good team – but if you don’t score against a team who conceded three goals against Burnley, you cannot expect to get anything out of it,” he added.

