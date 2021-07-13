Business

We are not owing, Bi-Courtney tells FAAN

For the up-tenth time, Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) has denied owing the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

 

The firm, in a swift response to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika’s claim that Bi-Courtney is indebted to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the tune of N14 billion, denied the claim.

 

Spokesman of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, in a statement, said: “On the contrary, it is FAAN that owes Bi-Courtney over N200 billion by depriving it of its legitimate earnings over the past 14 years.”

 

This, he said, arose by FAAN opening and operating the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), thus competing with BASL with government money in the running of the Domestic Terminal in a flagrant breach of the concession agreement  BASL in line with the dispute resolution process contained in the agreement had an arbitration award in its favour.

 

It also got the judgement of a High Court, six Court of Appeal judgments and a Supreme Court judgement, all in its favour and sustained the monetary award,” he said.

 

Mumuni stressed that the courts ruled that any debt that may be alleged against BASL by FAAN should be deducted from the credit judgement after due verification. He added: “the N14bn debt mentioned by the Minister is totally inconsistent with the demand by FAAN, the body which has been liaising with BASL.

 

Their last demand was about N1bn which was promptly responded to by BASL stating categorically that there was no such debt.

 

“We believe that Minister was not properly briefed by FAAN as we also pay our electricity bills as and when due. We equally provide elaborate security at the Terminal which has continued to attract commendation from stakeholders.”

 

He described BASL as a law abiding company and will continue to obey the laws of the land while providing exceptional services at its facilities.

