We are not responsible for fuel scarcity –IPMAN

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,  ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), yesterday insisted that its members are not responsible for the current scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol being experienced across the country.

 

The chairman of the Mosinmi Depot of IPMAN, Femi Adelaja, blamed the fuel scarcity on the inability of the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) tomaketheproduct available for its members at affordable prices. Adelaja disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Nigerians are currently experiencing fuel scarcity with long queues at petrol stations. Some petrol stations in Abeokuta had last week sold fuel for between N230 to N350 per litre. But, the IPMAN chairman said the scarcity was caused by non-availability of petrol for markets at NNPC depots across the country.

 

Adelaja said: “The leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Ogun State has noticed with seriousconcerns, thescarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly referred to as petrol across towns and cities in Ogun State, with its attendanthikeinthedispensing price above the Federal Governmentstipulatedprice.

 

“Be informed that this crisis currently being experienced byNigerians over scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS), popularlycalled petrol was not caused by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), but rather, the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), who have failed to make the product available for our members at an affordable prices.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

