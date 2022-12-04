‘We are not responsible for fuel scarcity’ – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Sunday insisted that its members are not responsible for the current scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol being experienced across the country.

The Chairman of the Mosinmi Depot of IPMAN, Femi Adelaja blamed the fuel scarcity on the inability of the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make the product available for its members at affordable prices.

Adelaja disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Nigerians are currently experiencing fuel scarcity with long queues at petrol stations.

Some petrol stations in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital had last week sold fuel for between N230 to N350 per litre.

But, the IPMAN chairman said the scarcity was caused by non-availability of petrol for markets at NNPC depots across the country.