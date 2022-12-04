Business

‘We are not responsible for fuel scarcity’ – IPMAN

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Sunday insisted that its members are not responsible for the current scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol being experienced across the country.

The Chairman of the Mosinmi Depot of IPMAN, Femi Adelaja blamed the fuel scarcity on the inability of the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to make the product available for its members at affordable prices.

Adelaja disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Nigerians are currently experiencing fuel scarcity with long queues at petrol stations.

Some petrol stations in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital had last week sold fuel for between N230 to N350 per litre.

But, the IPMAN chairman said the scarcity was caused by non-availability of petrol for markets at NNPC depots across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading guidelines

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has considered lifting the suspended Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), 2018, pending the conclusion of the ongoing review of the guidelines.   The lifting of the suspension followed deliberations on the subject by the Board of NCC at its special board meeting, which held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The meeting […]
Business

Google outage: YouTube, Docs and Gmail knocked offline

Posted on Author Reporter

    Google applications including YouTube, email and Docs have suffered a rare service outage, with users unable to access many of the company’s services. The outage started shortly before noon UK time, lasting more than half an hour before services were restored, reports the BBC. Users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google […]
Business

Deepening telecoms’ growth through national roaming

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria recently launched into a new phase of telecommunications revolution as the telecoms regulator approved the national roaming trial for two operators. This will, no doubt, enhance connectivity across the country as telcos share resources. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently granted approval to two mobile network operators, MTN and 9mobile to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica