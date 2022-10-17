We are ready for Chile, says Olowookere

Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 Girls, Flamingos, Bankoke Olowookere, has said his girls are ready for the three points against Chile when both sides face off in the final group game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India today.

Olowookereassuredthathis girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the South Americans.

“We are ready for another three points. We had a good win over New Zealand but I’m not happy we lost so many scoring chances. We cannot afford to do that against Chile,” he said. “We are very focused because nothing has been won yet. It is another gameinwhichwemustgiveourvery best and ensure we get a win.”

The Flamingos are up against South American side, Chile inside the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as from noon Nigeria time on Monday (4pm in India). Both teams have three points each but Africa’s best team boasts superior goals tally and will qualify if the game ends in a stalemate.

