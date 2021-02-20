We are ready to defend Yorubaland – Gani Adams

Following the instruction by the minister of defence that Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits and armed herdsmen, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said such call is clearly an official endorsement of self defence. He also feared that the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the South-West security stakeholders meet-ing in Lagos yesterday, Adams said the essence of the meeting was to review recent security concerns in the nation generally and Yoruba land in particular. He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy of the country.

He said: “The meeting noted the exasperation inherent in the statement of Minister of Defence of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves. This is clearly official endorsement of self defence. We feared the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis.

“We aligned with the call of the governors of southwest that President Muhammadu Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders by not only unambiguously condemning the nefarious acts but also take clear steps to exterminate it.” Adams, therefore, stressed the point that multinational states such as Nigeria must be built on respect for different human components that make-up the sovereign na-tion.

He re-emphasized the call for return to pure federalism which was the political arrangement leaders of the nation endorsed at independence, saying that this will allow various nations in the country to take proper control of their affairs including security.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland urged Obas and traditional leaders of Yorubaland not to hesitate to invite any of Odua Peoples Congress; Agbekoya; Hunters Group; Isokan Ile Yoruba; Vigilante Group of Nigeria; Ibarapa Group and Community Society Awareness Initiative in the event of any threat to the security of any Yorubaman by invading groups anywhere in the land. The strategic meeting of leaders was attended by Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere; Gboyega Adejumo, Gbonka Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; Akin Osuntokun, former political adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo; Sola Lawal, Afenifere scribe and Chief Olumuyiwa Okunowo, Afenifere scribe.

