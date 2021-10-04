We are ready to pay you, UCTH begs Interns over protest

Clement James, Calabar

Management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has pleaded with the medical Interns to exercise patience as the hospital was working to pay their 11 months salaries.

A statement signed by the Director of Administration, Ededet Eyoma, said the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ikpeme Asanye Ikpeme has continued to communicate and personally interact with relevant agencies to see to the resolution of the issue.

Interns from the hospital on Monday defied plea from the Police and conducted a peaceful protest to demand for their eleven months salaries which they claimed management of the hospital has refused to pay them.

But in a press statement, Eyoma accused the Interns of not cooperating with management, disclosing that the challenge of paying them cuts across the country, and was not peculiar to UCTH.

