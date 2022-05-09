We are redefining e-commerce objectives in Nigeria -CADAC stores

‍

As the world is changing at a rapid pace, e-commerce businesses are also evolving at the same pace. As such, the objectives of these businesses are also changing.

Over the last few years, e-commerce has been gaining traction in Nigeria. However, this sector is still underdeveloped. There are still many people who are not comfortable with the idea of shopping online, therefore CADAC stores has stepped in to redefine the e-commerce objectives in Nigeria.

‘DE CADAC VENDING EMPIRE’, which houses CADAC stores, also doubles as a service provider to offers services (CADAC DESIGNS AGENCY) such as branding, logo & website design was founded by Ebuka Mbachu and his partner David Izuchukwu Gabriel.

CADAC Stores is changing the way Nigerians shop. The company as a budding e-commerce player is achieving this by offering them a collection of over 2,000 products from over several brands.

The company partners with the best brands in Nigeria to bring them to the consumers. These brands come with a wide range of products such as apparel, accessories, electronics, and more.

When consumers log into CADAC Stores, they are able to design their dream shopping experience by browsing through curated product category pages. Once they find the product they want to buy, they can create an account and add it to their cart. The product can then be purchased by entering the delivery address and payment method.

The CADAC Stores app allows customers to save time and effort by providing them with a convenient way to browse, compare and buy products. The app also provides comprehensive customer service so that customers can get assistance with their purchases.

Customers can also save more on CADAC stores with free delivery to their doorstep. The CADAC free delivery offer allows customers to shop as much as they can without having to worry over shipping costs.

The e-commerce sector is growing in Nigeria. Customers in this sector have increased significantly.

However, these customers still need to be informed about e-commerce. They still need to be informed about how to access products and how to purchase them. Most importantly, they need to be informed about how they can shop seamlessly online. If people are informed, the e-commerce sector will grow even more in Nigeria and this is what CADAC Stores is set out

