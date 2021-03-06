News

We are totally confronting water challenge, Enugu govt

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State, on Water Resources, Mr. Anthony Dubem Onyia, has reassured residents of the state that the issue of inadequate water supply, one of the key challenges the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inherited, will soon be history.

In a statement, Onyia maintained that the present administration is doing a lot, with the lean resources at its disposal, to address the issue of water in Enugu metropolis. Noting that some areas in Enugu metropolis, such as, Iva Valley, GRA, New Haven, Ogui/Asata, Uwani, parts of Achara Layout, Abakpa Nike, Trans Ekulu, Independence Layout and Thinkers Corner, enjoy adequate potable water supply, Onyia reassured residents in other areas that they will soon enjoy sufficient water supply.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the state government has commenced comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme, with solar powered boreholes to ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Water schemes to Enugu metropolis. Onyia revealed that a contract of N600 million was recently awarded to Ford- Marx Nigeria Limited, for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme, adding that the company has mobilised to site.

