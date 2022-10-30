News

We are traumatised by hammer attack – Nancy Pelosi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nancy Pelosi has said she is “heartbroken and traumatised” by the violent attack on her husband.

The US House of Representatives speaker said her family was “grateful for the quick response of law enforcement” and for his medical care, reports the BBC.

Paul Pelosi was struck with a hammer by a male assailant at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday.

The 82-year-old’s condition “continues to improve” after the attack, Mrs Pelosi said.

He suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands, and remains in hospital receiving “life-saving” care, she said.

The suspect, David Depape, 42, is said to have demanded to see Mrs Pelosi – stoking fears about political violence in the run-up to the November 8 midterm elections.

The speaker – who was on the other side of the country in Washington DC at the time of the assault – flew back to see her husband in hospital.

In her statement, she said prayers and warm wishers were a comfort and were helping Pelosi’s recovery.

Police officers responded to a call at around 02:27 local time (09:27 GMT) on Friday.

They found Pelosi and the suspect struggling over a hammer, but it was wrested from Pelosi by the intruder, who violently assaulted him with it.

The suspect was tackled and disarmed by officers. He had attempted to tie up Pelosi “until Nancy got home”, law enforcement sources told CBS News. He reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy?” during the incident.

He is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and several other felonies.

Mrs Pelosi, also 82, is one of the most powerful politicians in the country. She was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, making her second in line to the presidency, after Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The Baltimore native has represented the San Francisco area in Congress since 1987, and typically splits her time between California and Washington DC.

She is currently fundraising and campaigning with Democrats around the country ahead of the midterm elections.

Paul Pelosi is the multimillionaire founder of a venture capital firm and lives primarily in San Francisco, where he was born and raised.

The couple have been married since 1963 and have five children.

Members of Congress have been on high alert over security threats since the riot at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Mrs Pelosi’s office in the building was ransacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump during the riot.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi and said “enough is enough” when it comes to violence in politics.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria spends N125bn annually to meet fish demand, says expert

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…as poor budgetary allocation hampers production The Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) has expressed concerns over the inadequate supply and consumption of fishery products in the country. FISON said on Tuesday at the 2021 World Fisheries Day celebration it organized in collaboration with the Department of Entrepreneurship Education of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of […]
News

Atiku: Northerners need someone from north as president — not Yoruba, Igbo

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar says northerners need a president who hails from the north. Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke on Saturday at the interactive session of the Arewa townhall policy dialogue in Kaduna. Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa in the north-east, told his audience who […]
News

Importers urge FG to reverse new exchange rate on imports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commenced the implementation of the new exchange rate introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for imported goods, importers and customs agents have urged the Federal Government to reverse its decision and maintain the old rate. According to them, it would lead to a high price of consumer goods […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica