We are under the control of bandits, Zamfara residents cry out

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Contrary to claims by Zamfara State Government that peace has been restored by almost 90 percent through the Peace Initiative of Governor Bello Matawalle- led administration, some towns and villages claimed they were still under full control of bandits who they said were in charge of everything.

Investigations by our reporter revealed that a number of villages comprising Shamushalle, Tsabre, Tsabre Gaban Dutse, Tsabre Tunga under Birnin Magaji and Ajja village under Gusau Local Government area are ruled by various groups of bandits who at some points claimed that they were providing the villagers with protection against unforeseen attacks. The affairs of the said towns and villages have been, for about five years now, run and managed by the groups of high profile criminals, who carved out a number of communities from the constitutionally governed society.

Narrations by residents of the captured villages who preferred anonymity for security reasons, had it that the bandits used dangerous weapons in their possession to illegally invade and take control of the villages. According to a resident of Tsabre district, the bandits serve as judges who receive complaints lodged by aggrieved villagers at the bandits’ camps where cases are handled at the end of which the offender would be invited for jungle trial.

The residents say: “We must comply with all charges brought against us by the bandits; there are no security operatives or government officials, whose presence would help ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area. “We find our lives very difficult to manage as we indirectly live like slaves; we are not allowed to work on our farms or keep animals for rearing and if we do, we are only growing farms produce for the consumption of cattle owned by bandits. Again, all animals we rear belong to them.

“And for any woman who lodges a complaint against her husband, thebanditswouldpunishthemanbyeitherputtinghim underdetentionwithhardlabour in their camps, or he would be flogged and fined heavily. “Apart from denying us farmingactivitiesandotherbusinesses for our livelihood, one of most painful treatments we are experiencing is the bandits’ practice of sleeping with our wives and daughters any time they so decide. We are instructed to vacate our bedrooms for them, and we would not come back until the next morning.”

