News Top Stories

We are unmoved by govt’s ‘no work no pay’ threat – NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government’s position to invoke the “No Work No Pay” rule. The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their decision, until all agreements contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) the union signed with the Federal Government in April, were met. President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who spoke to our correspondent on Friday in Abuja, said that a letter received from the Ministry of Labour earlier in the day, had conveyed the government’s de-cision to go offensive on the striking doctors.

He said: “We got a letter from the ministry of labour today that they are going to effect no work no pay on our members but resident doctors insist that the MoA signed must be met. Until then, the strike continues.” NARD had embarked on a nationwide strike over the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action, signed in the first quarter of the year, precisely on April 10.

A communiqué by the Union had stated that, “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. “You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Caleb Boxx shares ways to create and build sizeable passive income

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It did not come easy. Hard work and endless hours of creating and editing relevant content for YouTube was the path Caleb Boxx chose. Making a conscious decision, with his father’s blessing, Caleb opted to forgo the popular choice of his peers by entering college. Instead he chose to follow his passion. To create multimedia […]
News

Edo PDP boils over Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some entrenched forces within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, have become disgruntled with how Governor Godwin Obaseki was accepted into the party without “due consultation”, investigation has revealed. Obaseki, who joined the party last Friday following his disqualification by the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) from its primary on the basis of “defective qualifications”, […]
News

Jonathan, Tinubu, Kalu, Lawan, Gbajabiamila toast Buhari on 78th birthday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday, rolled out the drums and paid glowing tributes to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday. In a goodwill message personally signed by Jonathan, the former President wished Buhari God’s blessings as he leads the nation to greater heights. Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica