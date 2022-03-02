We are vigilant in Nasarawa ahead of 2023 polls –Kana

Abdulkarim Kana is the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Nasarawa State. In this interview with CHEKE EMMANUUEL, he speaks on how the justice system is shaping governance in the state, implementation of the #EndSARS panel report and establishment of new courts in the state

How has legal advice from the Ministry of Justice helped shape governance in Nasarawa State?

Within the last two years that Governor Abdullahi Sule came on board, we have sent 67 bills to the state House of Assembly through the ministry and about 27 of them have been passed into law, while others are pending. Many of them are bills and laws that have direct impact on the lives of the people of Nasarawa State. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 for example, if you recall, almost on a weekly basis, the governor was signing proclamations, so that we can monitor and check developments and also getting the necessary legal instruments.

What are the efforts made by your ministry to deliver on its mandate so far in the last two years of the present administration in the state?

First and foremost, our mandate essentially is to issue legal advice to the government on any mater directly relating to legal interpretation or implications. We’ve done our job satisfactorily; we don’t have major hitches. Secondly, is defending the state against legal onslaught and we have resolved thousands of cases in court. In terms of prosecution and convictions, we secured some convictions against persons, some of them criminal and civil cases. The Ministry of Justice is the superintendent or overseer of the entire justice system in the state. We work hand in hand with the security agencies to see that everybody does his work amicably. Nasarawa is basically the most peaceful state in the country and that is why if a person commits a crime, we make sure that security agencies have to do their job of get the person apprehended and take him where he should belong to. There is no compromise and because of close monitoring, the security agencies are doing their job satisfactorily.

What happened to the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate activities of police brutality that led to #EndSARS protest?

Nasarawa State has started the implementation of the panel’s report. When argument came up about the implementation of the report, we decided to pay the only one person that is entitled based on the recommendations. The state government paid N10 million but the other parts of the recommendations are in favour of certain victims who had issues with the police but the police is not under the jurisdiction of the state. Out of the entire recommendations, only one person is entitled to from the state and we have paid him. Other parts of the recommendations are for the Federal Government and we have forwarded the recommendations to the National Economic Council and they will pay. We are pressurizing the Federal Government over the matter and when it releases the money, we will call those who entitled and pay them. We are not like Lagos State that has a lot of money to pay and wait for the Federal Government to pay back.

What exactly was the case of the only victim from the state?

There was an allegation that one of the agencies of the state. I think Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) was alleged of causing the death of the person and the committee investigated the matter but said there was no link between the death of the person and the agency. However, the state government on sympathy ground, paid N10 million. The governor directed that money be released and we called the lawyers and they came and collected it. But none of the recommendations relating to the Federal Government has been paid for. We don’t have money, so if there is anybody who is a victim of police action or an agency of the Federal Government, it is the Federal Government that will pay at the appropriate time. For now, we have not received anything from the Federal Government. On our part, we have forwarded the recommendations to National Economic Council to study and they will pay. So, when the Federal Government sends the money, we will invite the beneficiaries to come forward and collect their money.

How many convicts are on the death row in Nasarawa State?

There are six convicts on death row in the state and they are in Lafia Prison. The proposal on our desk is either to sign their death warrants or to commute their sentences to life imprisonment of which the governor has the power to do because the offences they committed are state offences. We are waiting for the recommendation of the state Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy to advise the governor appropriately. The council is looking at it and at the appropriate time, it will advise the governor on the best way to go about it, whether the governor should go ahead and sign the death warrant or should commit it to life imprisonment. Certainly, in each one of the six cases, circumstances will have to be taken into consideration based on the recommendation of the advisory council to the governor.

Has the state government secured any conviction in some of the rape cases been prosecuted in various courts in the state?

Incidentally the process of investigating rape cases primarily takes a long time. Because of this, prosecution also takes a while couple with challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But most of the prosecutions have gone very far. We are able to secure some few convictions. We are now charging accused persons of rape cases under the Child Rights Law. The governor issued an executive order for the implementation of the Child Rights Law, so majority of the rape cases in Nasarawa State are been tried.

Has the state government secured any conviction against kidnappers in the state?

The state government has signed the Anti-kidnapping Bill into law and where life is involved, it is capital offence. But where life is not involved, the punishment is life imprisonment. That is the minimum punishment for kidnapping in Nasarawa State. Most of these cases are at advanced stages of prosecution of rape cases and hopefully, before the end of this year, we will secure convictions on some of these cases. Though the wheel of justice is slow, we will definitely secure convictions soon.

Election time is here again and expected-ly there will be a surge in crime; are there measures put in place by the government to handle eventualities?

We are fully aware of the build-up to the general election in 2023 but political activities such as campaigns will take place in 2022. So, we are very vigilant in the sense that there may be a surge in crime, so the Ministry of Justice is making sure that it is on top of the situation to ensure that the various security agencies carry out their functions efficiently to checkmate crime. On the aspect of the law, we will be up and doing by issuing legal advice to ensure that government remains on line and that there will be no mistakes or violations to that effect. I can assure you that we are fully prepared and ready to do our job as a ministry. As you are aware, more high courts as well as magistrate courts have been established and by that government is also presupposed that we increase the number of judges who will cover these courts. We are looking at the possibility of having additional hands to cover the entire state and addressing the challenges over the creation of additional high courts and magistrate courts. Our number of judges rose from 45 to 70 between 2021 and this year alone. The high courts have been increased by additional four with the establishment of four new high courts and four new judges and that means more work for the Ministry of Justice.

How far has the state government gone on the issue of garnished account by a court over unpaid pensions?

The case is still in court and we shouldn’t make too much noise about it. The person has infracted the law by doing what he shouldn’t do as far as we are concerned but the case is still in court and I wouldn’t want to make comment on a case that is already in court.

How has the Administration of Criminal Justice Law shaped the justice system in Nasarawa State?

The law was passed and assented to in May 2019 but it did not start operation at that time until we came on board. So far, I can say that the law has improved the justice system in the state but one thing is to have the law and another thing is to implement it, considering the human input. The operators are humans who should be ready to do their own part. I will give you an example.

Even when the ministry is working towards speedy prosecution of cases in courts, defence counsels are not always ready to see that cases are prosecuted on time. But I can tell you that with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, cases are now being tried speedily in courts. Before now defence counsels and lawyers usually deploy all manner of antics to delay cases and that had been the major challenge we have now on our part.

They will always find legitimate basis to demand for an adjournment but I am discussing with the Chief Judge of the state. We are also discussing with the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee of the state to see that as much as possible, those difficulties are minimized and that is why the Chief Judge recently issued a practice direction to aid and assist the courts in quick dispensation of justice against when lawyers try to delay cases unnecessarily in the past.

