“We Are Watching Your Back “ Olowu of Kuta speaks on why dependants of fallen heroes must not suffer

The Olowu of Kuta,Oba Adekunle Oyelude Tegbosin 11 in Aiyedire local government of Osun state has lauded the leadership of the Nigerian Armed forces for sustaining the culture of care and protection for their serving and retired officers and men in their patriotic duties of defending the territorial integrity of the country..
Oba Oyelude gave the commendation in his goodwill message to the authorities of the Nigerian armed forces on this years armed forces and rememberance day celebrations.

In a release titled, “we are keeping your back”, the traditional ruler particularly noted the painstaking efforts of the Chief of Army staff,Lt Gen Tukur Burantai for providing inspiring leadership to the rank and file and for identifying with the plights of families of soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice of saving lives and properties of the citizens.

Oba Oyelude appreciates the immerse roles of the armed forces for securing the country from threats and ravages of Bokko Haram insurgents despite daunting challenges, with hopes that the determination by authorities of the Nigerian Armed forces will continue to safeguard the country from attacks within and outside her borders and provide the needed security for her citizens to live in peace amongst themselves.

The Olowu of Kuta charge the rank and file of the armed forces to continue to key into the philosophy of a united indivisible Nation as contained in the chief of Army staff address which harped on morale boosting and keeping in touch with families and dependents of the fallen heroes.
The traditional ruler is hopeful that with the zeal of army personnel engaged in anti terror wars in the Northern parts of the country, peace and security will be restored and Nigerians will again be free to pursue their legitimate businesses without let or hindrance.

The Olowu of Kuta called on well meaning Nigerians to continue to contribute to the welfare of families left behind by soldiers who put their lives on the line to protect their country.

