We arrested 19,341 drug offenders in 22 months, says NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), has said the agency arrested 19,341 drug offenders across the country in the last 22 months. Speaking at the 10thanniversary lecture of Realnews in Lagos, Marwa said it secured the conviction of 3,111 offenders in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs within the same period.

He said: “To start with, Nigerians are not ignorant about drug trafficking and drug abuse issues. The activities of the NDLEA in the past 22 months have given our society a clear picture, certainty and the severity of the drug problem in the country. “The arrest of 19, 341 drug offenders and subsequent conviction of 3, 111 in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs in 22 months are incontrovertible facts of a deeply entrenched illicit drug subculture. Previously, many Nigerians found it hard to believe that illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin were being trafficked in and out of the country.

“But the NDLEA has made huge seizures and there is no basis for scepticism anymore. If anything, NDLEA’s activities since January 2021 have further reinforced the facts of Nige-ria being an important hub in the global illicit drug network, and secondly, that our country is not only a transit pipeline but also a market. “Similarly, Nigerians cannot pretend now not to know that our young people are abusing illicit drugs because youths have an overt drug lifestyle. Youths of today pro-mote the drug subculture. It is common nowadays to hear them saytheywant to be high. It is there on the street, in songs, in chat rooms, in clubs and at parties.”

The retired military officer added: “Even some politicians andinstitutionsfocused on the economic gains of the cultivation of cannabis are ready to liberalise the commercialisation of the plant. All of these send mixed messages to young people. “Still, the activities of the past 22 months in NDLEA havegivenusfurtherinsights and we now know that aside from smoking, they use it for cookies and brownies and also infuse it in drinks.”

