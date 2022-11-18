News

We arrested 19,341 drug offenders in 22 months, says NDLEA

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), has said the agency arrested 19,341 drug offenders across the country in the last 22 months. Speaking at the 10thanniversary lecture of Realnews in Lagos, Marwa said it secured the conviction of 3,111 offenders in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs within the same period.

He said: “To start with, Nigerians are not ignorant about drug trafficking and drug abuse issues. The activities of the NDLEA in the past 22 months have given our society a clear picture, certainty and the severity of the drug problem in the country. “The arrest of 19, 341 drug offenders and subsequent conviction of 3, 111 in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs in 22 months are incontrovertible facts of a deeply entrenched illicit drug subculture. Previously, many Nigerians found it hard to believe that illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin were being trafficked in and out of the country.

“But the NDLEA has made huge seizures and there is no basis for scepticism anymore. If anything, NDLEA’s activities since January 2021 have further reinforced the facts of Nige-ria being an important hub in the global illicit drug network, and secondly, that our country is not only a transit pipeline but also a market. “Similarly, Nigerians cannot pretend now not to know that our young people are abusing illicit drugs because youths have an overt drug lifestyle. Youths of today pro-mote the drug subculture. It is common nowadays to hear them saytheywant to be high. It is there on the street, in songs, in chat rooms, in clubs and at parties.”

The retired military officer added: “Even some politicians andinstitutionsfocused on the economic gains of the cultivation of cannabis are ready to liberalise the commercialisation of the plant. All of these send mixed messages to young people. “Still, the activities of the past 22 months in NDLEA havegivenusfurtherinsights and we now know that aside from smoking, they use it for cookies and brownies and also infuse it in drinks.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

JAMB accuses UniAbuja, others of illegal admission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has accused some universities, including the University of Abuja, of carrying out illegal admissions without following laid-down admission processes put in place by the Board to protect the interest of all Nigerians. JAMB had insisted that all admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country must be accepted […]
News

NAF begins airlift of COVID-19 materials to ECOWAS nations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday said it had begun the airlift of COVID-19 materials to 14-member nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria. According to the NAF, the development was a demonstration of its “humane side”, in the face of the ravaging coronavirus disease. A statement by the Director […]
News

You are ignorant of parliamentary procedures – Senate tells Ningi

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Monday, tackled a former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, for accusing the Red Chamber of being too soft on both national issues and President Muhammadu Buhari on some alleged wrong doings, which he said were detrimental to good governance. Senate Spokesman and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica