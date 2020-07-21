We attend to visitors on invitation –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that “latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting Coivd-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities”.

The position of the Commission confirmed a recent exclusive report by New Telegraph, of a presidential directive restricting access to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. A source had told our correspondent that: “Since Monday July 13, we received instruction not to allow visitors in.

“So, if you are here to see anybody, call the person, let him come down and see you, or may be to come back another day. “For now, only those that are meant to be in this building are allowed in”.

The development followed the arrest, suspension and ongoing probe of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by a Presidential Panel. In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the EFCC said:

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) wishes to inform the general public that normal activities and operations are running smoothly and seamlessly in all its Zonal Offices across the country and its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

“Admittedly, latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting Coivd-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities. However, visitors on invitation by the Commission are, in no way, affected by these”. According to the commission:

“The EFCC is deeply committed to the anti- corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and every Nigerian is enjoined to continue to shun and expose corrupt practices anywhere, anytime .

“The EFCC is on course and its values remain sound and robust”.

