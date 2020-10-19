Metro & Crime

We await youth reps to commence proceedings, says Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State, Monday said that it was waiting for the two nominated representatives of the youths in order to begin proceedings.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier inaugurated the panel at the State House, Marina, Lagos.
The panel consists of the Chairman Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd), Mr Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), Mr Taiwo Lakanu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police and a founding member of SARS.
Other panelists include Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogunsanya, Director, Lagos State Directorate of Citizen’s Rights and Ms Patience Patrick-Udoh, a representative of the civil society groups.
The panel of inquiry is scheduled to sit daily (Mondays to Fridays) from 10am to 4pm for the next six months.
Addressing individuals at the venue for the proceedings, at the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Yard, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Chairman said that the start of their inaugural hearing was being hindered by the absence of the nominated representatives of the youths.
“Please do not take it that we are not ready, we are very ready. But the only thing holding us back now are the youth members.
“Once they are with us, we will work out the modalities of the public hearing,” she said.
Okuwobi enjoined the media to give an accurate representation of the public hearings in order not to heat up the polity.

