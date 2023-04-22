We Believe In Tinubu’s Capacity To Build Nigeria – Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident of the capacity of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to build Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Yari made the statement Dc while addressing journalists at his residence in the Talata-Mafara Local Government area of the state on Friday.

Yari also advised all Muslims, and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious differences, to pray for Tinubu to succeed and continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.