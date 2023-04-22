News Politics

We Believe In Tinubu’s Capacity To Build Nigeria – Yari

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is confident of the capacity of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to build Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Yari made the statement Dc while addressing journalists at his residence in the Talata-Mafara Local Government area of the state on Friday.

Yari also advised all Muslims, and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious differences, to pray for Tinubu to succeed and continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator-elect further appealed to APC members to be calm and law-abiding because the party has blueprints to build the country.

According to Yari, “We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

“We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria.

“The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria,” he added.

Yari also urged residents of the state to support the state government and security agencies in addressing security challenges.

He added: “I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG disburses N20,000 to rural women in Kano

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government, yesterday, commenced the disbursement of N20,000 special grant each to 8,000 rural women across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.   The grant was disbursed through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, under its ‘Grant for Rural Women’ programme.   Hajiya Sadiya Umar- Faruq, the […]
News

Exports: Stakeholders tackle govt over inadequate training for SMEs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Critical stakeholders in export and trade sectors have slammed governments at different levels, saying that made- in- Nigeria- goods have not gained enough export recognition due to inadequate training for small and medium enterprises operators. One of the stakeholders, Dr. Sam Zuga, who was recently a special guest at the Arahah famers market, said Nigerian […]
2023 Elections Politics

Osun Lawmaker Faults Rejection Of BVAS Of Capturing Electorate In Some PUs

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The House of Representative candidate in Ejigbo /Egbedore Ede Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam has described the voting process in Osun as relatively impressive and peaceful. Salam, who voted in his polling unit, unit ward 1 unit 7, Awo, in Egbedore local Government area, commended the peaceful conduct of the people of the state during […]

Leave a Comment