Faith

We believe leaders can work –Colonel Leslie

…highlights achievements, future plans

 

The Salvation Army, an International humanitarian movement, as well as an Evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church, has vowed devote the next 100 years to its core values of respect, excellence, spirituality, unity and compassion that define them.

 

Territorial Commander of the movement, Colonel Victor Leslie, expressed the church’s disposition at a press conference organised ahead of events scheduled to mark her Centenary Anniversary this month.

 

Leslie said: “We believe that in our society, leaders can work. The movement which began operations in Lagos, Nigeria in 1920, works in 132 countries and six continents of the world.

 

The press conference held in Lagos on Friday, was also an occasion to unveil the church’s centenary anniversary logo, ‘People, Passion, Purpose,’ He explained that the organization see their role as critical and necessary as it speaks peace and reconciliation into the daily life of the nation.

 

He said the work of the Salvation Army in Nigeria is manifested in many ways, ranging from education to health, evangelism to empowerment and a lot of other human services that include music, drama, dance, training programmes, food and clothing distribution,

 

COVID-19  relief in local Government areas and IDP camps, women and family development programmes, and anti-human trafficking prevention and recovery ministry.

 

Leslie informed that the Salvation Army, Nigeria has 23 Commands, 365 service centres, 192 corps, 173 Societies and provides charitable outreach through six medical centres, five social centres, 39 schools, three vacational training centres and a long history of emergency response to local disasters.

 

Leslie said the Salvation Army presently in all the Geo political zones in Nigeria, fully established in 19 states, the FCT and with outreach and humanitarian response in some northern states , promised in the years ahead, the church will continue to engage in evangelism and discipleship, reaching all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our hearts burn with passion as we seek to offer holistic, integrated services for the people of Nigeria. This is where the Salvation Army thrives. Our purpose is to push past the barriers of disbelief and dispair to embrace the boundless opportunities for our mission- to feed, to clothe, to comfort, to care, to rebuild broken homes and broken lives.”

 

The Territorial Commander informed that the Salvation Army membersbwill begin the next 100 years by recommitting themselves to their core values of respect, excellence, spirituality, unity and compassion that define them. “We believe that in our society, leaders can work In a vote of thanks, Co- Chairman Centenary planning committee,

 

Lt. Col. Envoy Nsentip Akpabio expressed gratitude to God for the grace given to the Salvation Army to mark 100years in Nigeria. He said if not for God, had been behind members of the church, nothing would have been achieved.

 

“If it is not the Lord who has been with us, we would not have been here today. If not for God who has been sustaining us, we would not have gone this far. We therefore appreciate and honour him.”

 

Akpabio was optimistic that the anniversary programme, which will begin from 23rd-30th August, 2021, will be successful. It is expected that the week-long centenary celebration will feature music concert, youth concert, lectures, men and women rally and host of other activities

