We belong to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, INC declares

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has declared that the Ijaw nation belongs to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore cannot be ceded to any group or conquered by anybody.
This was as INC said that if there was any compelling need to pull out of Nigeria, the Ijaw nation will go their separate way in fulfilment of their ancestors dreams.
Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the new leadership of  INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, who is the new president of INC, said the body will collaborate with other ethnic minorities that share the same experiences with the Ijaws to achieve their dreams.
He  said  INC was aware of surreptitious moves by some groups to annex territories in the Niger Delta because of its resources maintaining that no part of Ijaw would be ceded or conquered.
“The INC wishes to use this special occasion to and in an unequivocal term remind and warn such characters that the Ijaw territory was never and will never be ceded or conquered assuring that  the body would work for the progress of the Ijaw people.
“We belong only to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Should there be a compelling necessity to pull out of the present Nigeria, we shall go our separate ways in fulfilment of the dreams of our ancestors,” he said.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, reminded the new executive of the need for the body to advance the cause of Ijaws to achieve equity and fairness in Nigeria.
The governor commended the hitch-free conduct of the Ijaw National Congress election stating that Nigeria can also hold rancour-free national elections.

