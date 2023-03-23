We blocked 3.8m cyber-attacks during gov poll –FG

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, yesterday revealed that the government blocked over 3.8 million cyber-attacks from within and outside the country during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement yesterday, he said the hacking attempts started a day before the polls in different forms. According to him, the blockage was facilitated by the cyberspace infrastructure installed by the government to monitor activities in Nigeria’s cyberspace before, during and after the elections.

The minister said the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure mandated to secure the country’s cyberspace consolidated its February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections’ achievement to ensure the safety of the country’s cyberspace. Pantami said: “During this period and as previously reported, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and Internet Protocol Spoofing (IPS) attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing. “A total of 3,834,244 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. Daily breakdown of these attacks are Friday 17th March 2023: 1,046,896; Saturday 18th March 2023: 1,481,847; Sun day 19th March 2023: 327,718; Monday 20th March 2023: 977,783. “It is interesting to note that the activities of cyber threat actors on Nigerian cyberspace during the governorship and State Assembly elections are much lower than those during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.” He said the government would continue to appreciate the cyberspace surveillance activities of the three cyber security Centres of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Nigerian Communications Commission and Galaxy Backbone Limited. The minister added: “Nigeria being Africa’s largest democracy, the presidential and National Assembly elections are bound to attract much attention of everyone, including cyber threat actors, then during the governorship and State Assembly elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...