News Top Stories

We blocked 3.8m cyber-attacks during gov poll –FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe and Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, yesterday revealed that the government blocked over 3.8 million cyber-attacks from within and outside the country during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement yesterday, he said the hacking attempts started a day before the polls in different forms. According to him, the blockage was facilitated by the cyberspace infrastructure installed by the government to monitor activities in Nigeria’s cyberspace before, during and after the elections.

The minister said the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure mandated to secure the country’s cyberspace consolidated its February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections’ achievement to ensure the safety of the country’s cyberspace. Pantami said: “During this period and as previously reported, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and Internet Protocol Spoofing (IPS) attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing. “A total of 3,834,244 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. Daily breakdown of these attacks are Friday 17th March 2023: 1,046,896; Saturday 18th March 2023: 1,481,847; Sun day 19th March 2023: 327,718; Monday 20th March 2023: 977,783. “It is interesting to note that the activities of cyber threat actors on Nigerian cyberspace during the governorship and State Assembly elections are much lower than those during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.” He said the government would continue to appreciate the cyberspace surveillance activities of the three cyber security Centres of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Nigerian Communications Commission and Galaxy Backbone Limited. The minister added: “Nigeria being Africa’s largest democracy, the presidential and National Assembly elections are bound to attract much attention of everyone, including cyber threat actors, then during the governorship and State Assembly elections.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: FG ready to monitor, enforce food fortification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was keen on enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of food fortification to quality standards. Osinbajo gave this assurance on Thursday, at the 3rd Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum, held virtually and organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. […]
News

Ondo Poly suspends unions over planned strike

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, RUGIPO has suspended the activities of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU). It was v learnt that the suspension followed an alleged plan by the unions to embark on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their13-monthsalaryarrears. The institution was said to […]
News

Deadly cyclone set to hit Mozambique a second time

Posted on Author Reporter

    Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall again in Mozambique later this week after it struck Madagascar for a second time on Monday. Madagascar’s government says eight people were killed and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed, reports the BBC. The storm first wreaked havoc in south-eastern Africa in late February, killing 21 […]

Leave a Reply