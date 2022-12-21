We can build in difficult times, Tinubu tells South-South APC stakeholders

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday assured Nigerians and stakeholders of the party from South-South region that he would lead Nigeria to build back better and stronger even in difficult time if elected next President.

Tinubu made this declaration in Calabar at a TownHall meeting with party stakeholders on national transformation and industrialisation at the Cultural Centre, Calabar. Drawing parallel from the experience of the United States during its civil war, Tinubu charged Nigerians and party members to focus on what the country can accomplish.

He said: “We can build in the middle of difficulty, the US was fighting the civil war and still building rail track. “We should focus on the things that we can accomplish. We have a lot – there is the waterfront here, we have minerals here, we have arable land, we must conquer hunger, we cannot allow hunger conquer us.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...