We can create our dream organisation by choice – NIPOST

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, yesterday reminded staff of the postal agency that they can create a global postal organisation of their dream if they are committed to the ideals.

In a special May Day message addressed to NIPOST workers across the country, Adewusi said the choices workers of any organisation make have direct impacts on the performance and positioning of the organisation.

In the message personally signed by him, Adewusi stated: “As a postal service delivery organization, we are very well-positioned to become the best in Africa and one of best in the world.

This goal is achievable if we choose to stay focused on our daily decisions that will take us to the place of fulfilment.”

He reminded NIPOST workers that the pace of change in the delivery business has accelerated in such a manner that NIPOST could not afford to be left behind. He said: “In the last two years, our successes depended on strategies that continually strengthened our core mandate.”

The Postmaster General recalled that on assumption of office, the speed with which NIPOST was to operate was slowed down by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

