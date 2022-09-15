We can frustrate Ayade – workers up in arms against gov

A battle line appears to have been drawn between the government of Prof. Ben Ayade and civil servants in Cross River State.

Many workers in the Governor’s Office had, on Wednesday, September 14, prepared and left for work on that faithful day only to meet the gate under lock and key.

Surprised, they engaged the security men, including stern looking policemen, in a verbal war. But when it dawned on them that those security men meant business, some turned back and headed home while others waited in the hope that the gate could be flung open after a while. Unfortunately, they were not allowed in till the close of work.

On Thursday, the same punishment was extended to a few other offices around the Governor’s Office and that included the Accountant General’s Office, the Old Secretariat located next door to the Governor’s Office and the one along Murtala Muhammad highway as well as the state’s Geographic Information Agency.

The reason for the action of the governor, according to the Head of Service, Mr. Timothy Ogbang Akwaji was because civil servants had a culture of going to work late and the governor was determined to put an end to it.

However, many workers who spoke to New Telegraph and who pleaded anonymity for fear of victimization, blamed the governor for the lackadaisical attitude of workers

