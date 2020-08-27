We can’t compel Buhari to sack service chiefs – Johnson

Hon. Ganiyu Johnson represents Oshodi/ Isolo II in the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks on the ongoing probes in the National Assembly, foreign borrowings of the government and state of insecurity, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

The Minister for Niger Delta Development (NDDC), Godswill Akpabio, has fingered some lawmakers for corruption at the commission. As a member of that committee, what is your take on that?

As you know, legislators have three principal functions; representing the people, carrying out oversight functions and lawmaking. In our responsibility to carry out oversight functions, we invited the NDDC to bring their books for auditing and unfortunately, it snowballed to that stage where the minister said that they awarded some of the contracts to members of the National Assembly. He later said it was the Eighth Assembly. Our chairman, Tunde Ojo, happens to be a first timer in the Ninth Assembly. He withdrew the statement though. I don’t see any issue there. The matter is still ongoing though we have submitted our report to the House.

The leadership of the House of Representatives wrote to the President, complaining that some heads of federal agencies don’t honour invitations to the floor of the House but some people have wondered why there should be a problem since the two arms of government are controlled by the APC…

You heard what Mr. President said with respect to that; he told them to honour our invitations. Akpabio for example came on his own; Babatunde Fashola has always responded any time he is invited to the House. The minister of Solid Minerals has never turned down our invitation. If a few persons did not respond, it does not mean there is a problem in the APC. We also have the right to apply the relevant clause to make them come because of the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive, they enjoy the privileges, and because they are representing the President, we cannot afford to disrespect the President. It is for that reason also that the President read the riot act to them.

There is also the belief in some quarters that the National Assembly has failed in its duty regarding borrowing, which brought about the controversies surrounding foreign loans, especially the Chinese loan, which some people say could lead to loss of the nation’s sovereignty. Can you react to that?

The Federal Executive Council forwards loan requests after approval to the National Assembly for our approval. It is when the document comes to us that the committee in charge would begin to look at the relevant clauses. Treaties are also involved because it is foreign, so the Committee on Foreign Affairs will also have input. It is not done by only one committee. The Federal Executive Council must have approved it before it gets to us.

Nigerians are worried about some stringent conditions attached to the loans and they expect the National Assembly to stop those with conditions that are not favourable to the people. Can you react to that?

If the Federal Executive Council can get the loan without our approval, so be it. Our part is to set to work once we get the document and we don’t usually delay after a careful scrutiny of the relevant documents.

The killings in the country, especially in the North-East and North-West are disturbing. Why has the National Assembly not ensured that the service chiefs are sacked as it recommended?

Security is a very sensitive issue and when it comes to the matter of security, the ball stops in the court of Mr. President as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. I must say that Mr. President has his reason for keeping the service chiefs and secondary, the job of the service chiefs is not tenured. Remember that the issue of security must be handled with care. We can only recommend but we cannot compel the President to sack them. He has the prerogative on security matters. It is also not advisable to change your security during a crisis. It could also be part of the reason Mr. President is still keeping them.

Most Nigerians are not happy with the action of the police in molesting harmless citizens protesting against the state of insecurity in the country. What is your view?

It is true that the constitution gave them the right of association and even to protest, but the same constitution said they must get clearance from the police before embarking on protest. Did they obtain permission? There is freedom of speech individually to air your views but if you want to protest as a group, you must obtain permission. If they were duly permitted to carry out the protest and they conduct themselves in an orderly manner, I don’t think any law enforcement agent would disrupt their gathering.

Can you confirm the comment attributed to the minority leader in the House of Representatives that that National Assembly may consider the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) without input from the executive?

It is not possible to consider the bill without a public hearing. We also invite memoranda from the public before public hearings, so there are various steps involved in consideration of bills.

Can you speak on COVID-19, especially, as it affects Lagos State and the level of compliance to safety protocols?

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has told Nigerians that we would live with this virus for the next two years. If that remark is considered, my advice to Nigerians is to obey all safety protocols. They should always wear their facemask, put on the face shield where necessary. They should wash their hands with soap regularly, use the hand sanitizers, and maintain social distancing. The measure would not cure the disease but it would help prevent them from contracting it and also prevent the spread. We have noticed the figure has reduced recently. People use the face mask but in the area of social distancing, especially at the market places, more work needs to be done. I think there is some level of compliance in Lagos State, which is why the figure is reducing in the state.

What is your view on the reopening of worship centres in the state?

Measures have already been taken by the state government and the stakeholders are aware of the conditions attached to the ease of lockdown. Managers of the worship centres are aware that they would not accommodate more than 50 percent of their congregation, they must register members who visit the centres and they must have facilities for washing of hands. They are also expected to wear face masks. They must also drop their names, addresses, emails, telephone numbers, in case anyone contracts the disease, so it would be easy to do tracing. Finally they have been instructed to conduct their programmes for not more than one hour. I am sure that Lagos State must have sent officials to inspect the centres in readiness to reopening and there would be follow-up on compliance as well. Journalists should also do their job of assessing the level of compliance.

You have spent one year in office. Have you been able to meet your campaign promises to the constituents?

We have made some level of progress before the lockdown. I told my people that I would make myself available to them. I embarked on a programme, tagged, “Meet Your Member of Parliament.” I was able to do that for five months before the lockdown. It afforded me the opportunity to interact and interface with my people. Considering the level of hunger in the society, I embarked on a programme, themed: “Food for All.” The programmes were for everybody, irrespective of party affiliations because I have the mandate of the people to represent them.

I was able to do it for five months, alternating it between Isolo and Ejigbo. The programme was targeted at the vulnerable in the constituency and to avoid being hijacked, nobody knows the location to be visited, except me. Fifty people were trained on soap and cosmetics and we also gave the participants cash to start off. We are targeting 500 persons for empowerment in September. We also reached out to constituents at Sallah, distributed ram and rice to the people, irrespective of party or religious leanings.

I facilitated the rehabilitation of roads in the constituency, to easy traffic. I also facilitated the dredging of Oke Afa carnal. We will be inspecting the community road next week to resolve issues connected with the construction of the road. I also extended the Unified University Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (UJAME) forms to over 250 students, as well as tutorials. I am happy to announce that over 60 per cent of them made the cut-off mark. Women were also empowered with cash to enhance their business.

