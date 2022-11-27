News Top Stories

We can’t continue with present order –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has bemoaned the current state of Nigerian economy, and said facts available should decide whether the nation should continue with the present reality or move far away from it.

Atiku, who spoke in Lagos, at an interactive meeting with leaders of corporate Nigeria, noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) continuously show that the nation is declining in critical sectors of the productive areas of the economy.

A statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, quoted the former vice president as saying that the NBS report that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, “means that more than 60 per cent of our people are not just poor, but equally lack access to education and good healthcare.”

He noted that his engagement with the private sector was to forge partnership with corporate leaders and seek their intervention in reversing the trend.

“These facts are the reasons why we are engaging with the private sector, and it is an engagement that seeks a partnership with the private sector to create more jobs and their intervention,” Atiku remarked.

He told them that his proposal to tackle the security challenges in the country is two-pronged, stating, “The first approach will be to expand the number of security personnel, train and equip them to restore law and order.

“In the medium range, we intend to involve state governments that are willing and can afford to have state police to do so.

“This will require constitutional reviews and, we must also secure safeguards that will ensure that those state police institutions are not abused.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

