We can’t stop anyone from leaving Nigeria –NARD

..our colleagues in Saudi work less but live far better

Following the current recruitment exercise of Nigerian medical doctors by the government of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has said any doctor with intentions of leaving the country was free to do so. President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who stressed that the association has no right to stop its members from going in search of greener pastures at the detriment of the nation’s health sector, decried the ill treatment meted out at doctors by the Nigerian government. Doctors drawn from different parts of the country and specialisation, had gathered in their numbers at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers.

The doctors who craved anonymity for fear of victimisation and loss of jobs should the Saudi appointment not scale through, gave several reasons why they had jumped at the offer without a second thought. One of the doctors, who said he could be simply referred to as Dr. Josh, noted that, “The Nigerian health sector is dead; there are no infrastructures for us to work with. It’s so bad to the extent that some hospitals do not even have emergency drugs in the A&E department, some hospitals do not have good beds for patients.

“Another very sad tale for doctors in Nigeria is that the salary paid doctors is so poor compared to our counterparts in other countries including other African countries that we claim to be better than.” A gynaecologist who agreed that with the limited number of doctors, the heightening brain drain would cripple the health sector, retorted, “How is that supposed to affect me? Before now I was already taking exams to leave, amongst my clique of friends we are just two left in the country. “Respect for my mum what was kept me here but with what has been going on in the country; the insecurity and all, she has finally given her blessings and I can’t wait to leave either through this or through the other efforts am putting in place to get engaged in Europe.” A female doctor who said she could be referred to as Lizbeth, said the recruitment wasa dream come true, as she was certain of scaling through. According to her, some Nigerian doctors working Saudi Arabia have been advising their colleagues to come over, stressing that their welfare and work conditions were far better and gives room for doctors to deliver greater output.

“I have been saying I believe in the Nigerian project but not anymore. My colleagues in Saudi have it better; less working hours, mouth watering pay, good working conditions, state of the art medical equipment and so on.” She further stressed that the rate of insecurity in the country was another reason why majority of doctors were capitalising on the Saudi opportunity just to leave the country.

“The killings and kidnappings of people is escalating. You know doctors already are endangered species; we move at odd hours all to cater care to our patients so why remain when the government can no longer secure her citizens” Another doctor who equally raised concerns on the worsening insecurity in the country with reference to the recent incident at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said “the insecurity in the country is also a factor that has prompted us to search for a more secured environment were they can operate peacefully.

A former president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr. Francis Faduyile, who said the doctors were simply embracing what many have seen as a “ big escape,” said the implication could cripple the nation’s health sector. “The implication is obvious, we are depleting the number of medical personnel available to take care of the Nigerian populace we have a very poor ratio that will further make the health sector more ineffective to take care of people Doctors are leaving because there are no outcomes for them; the government has not opened employment spaces for them to come in, many of them are under employed, many of them have been working and are not being paid for five months, 13 months in some states, the condition of services in the different states and federal government are not encouraging so you cannot stop anybody from going.

Like this: Like Loading...