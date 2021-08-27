We can’t stop anyone from leaving Nigeria- NARD

…’our colleagues in Saudi work less, live far better’

Following the current recruitment exercise of Nigerian medical doctors by the government of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has said any doctor with intentions of leaving the country was free to do so.

President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who stressed that the association has no right to stop its members from going in search of greener pastures at the detriment of the nation’s health sector, decried the ill treatment meted out at doctors by the Nigerian government.

He said: “Why would you want to stay in this country? Anybody that wants to travel can travel. We have a government that doesn’t care about us so why are we staying behind? It will affect all our people but the conditions of service and welfare of doctors in this country are heartbreaking.”

Doctors drawn from different parts of the country and specialisation, had gathered in their numbers at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers for the interview to work in the oil-rich Middle East nation.

The doctors, who craved anonymity for fear of victimisation and loss of jobs should the Saudi appointment not scale through, gave several reasons why they had jumped at the offer without a second thought.

One of the doctors who said he could be simply referred to as ‘Dr. Josh’, noted that: “The Nigerian health sector is dead, there is no infrastructure for us to work with. Its so bad to the extent that some hospitals do not even have emergency drugs in the A&E Department, some hospitals do not have good beds for patients.

“Another very sad tale for doctors in Nigeria is that the salary paid doctors is so poor compared to our counterparts in other countries including other African countries whom we claim to be better than,” he said.

