We carry hopes of Africa, D’Tigers roar after Argentina win

…team targets podium in Tokyo

After another remarkable pre-Olympics test match win over Argentina Tuesday morning Nigeria’s basketball team, D’Tigers have vowed to deliver at the Games, claiming they carry the hopes of the whole of Africa. The Nigerian team became the first African side to beat the United States when they handed down a 90-87 defeat to the world’s number one on Monday and followed that up with another 94-71 victory over fourth ranked side Argentina on Tuesday. The victories against the highly rated sides have shot up the stock of the Nigerians ahead of the Games and the head coach of the side, Mike Brown, is not oblivious of the pressure now on them.

Brown said his team would have to shoulder the hope of many African countries who were unable to qualify for the Olympic games. The assistant coach of NBA team, Golden State Warriors while speaking to sought for support from the entire continent in order to achieve their aim at the event. “We want to get the country of Nigeria and the diaspora behind us, but just as importantly, we feel like we’re going to be representing all of Africa in this Olympics,” Brown told The Undefeated.

“There are a couple of other African teams that are going to have an opportunity to qualify, and we’ll see if it happens. “But right now, we are one of eight teams that are in the Olympics, and there are only four spots left. “So it’s going to be pretty competitive for the other African countries to try to make it to the Olympics.”

