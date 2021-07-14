Sports

We carry hopes of Africa, D’Tigers roar after Argentina win

Posted on

…team targets podium in Tokyo

After another remarkable pre-Olympics test match win over Argentina Tuesday morning Nigeria’s basketball team, D’Tigers have vowed to deliver at the Games, claiming they carry the hopes of the whole of Africa. The Nigerian team became the first African side to beat the United States when they handed down a 90-87 defeat to the world’s number one on Monday and followed that up with another 94-71 victory over fourth ranked side Argentina on Tuesday. The victories against the highly rated sides have shot up the stock of the Nigerians ahead of the Games and the head coach of the side, Mike Brown, is not oblivious of the pressure now on them.

Brown said his team would have to shoulder the hope of many African countries who were unable to qualify for the Olympic games. The assistant coach of NBA team, Golden State Warriors while speaking to sought for support from the entire continent in order to achieve their aim at the event. “We want to get the country of Nigeria and the diaspora behind us, but just as importantly, we feel like we’re going to be representing all of Africa in this Olympics,” Brown told The Undefeated.

“There are a couple of other African teams that are going to have an opportunity to qualify, and we’ll see if it happens. “But right now, we are one of eight teams that are in the Olympics, and there are only four spots left. “So it’s going to be pretty competitive for the other African countries to try to make it to the Olympics.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Aruna trudges on at WTT Star Contender

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna continued his good run at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender after he advanced to the third round (round of 16) of the men’s singles in Doha, Qatar.   It was a convincing 3-1 win over Japan’s Masataka Morizono by the Nigerian who remains the only African still in the […]
Sports

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic offered sympathy to Alexander Zverev over his problems away from the tennis court after the German was accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend. World number seven Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Olga Sharypova, who stated she does not intend to press charges, reports Reuters. “We don’t know what […]
Sports

Rite Foods excites enthusiasts at Elegushi Peace Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rite Foods Limited, on Friday, dazzled fans of celebrities, sport lovers, guests and Lagos residents as it threw its weight behind the 11th edition of Elegushi Peace Cup.   The Elegushi Peace Cup was characterized by celebrity football matches at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, to commemorate the 11th coronation anniversary and 45th birthday […]

