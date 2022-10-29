News Top Stories

We conducted sting operations on terrorists without US support, says DSS

…says no explosives found during arrests

 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has de-bunked media re-ports that it recently con-ducted a counter terrorism operation with the Ameri-can Navy Seal (soldiers) in the Federal Capital Territo-ry (FCT), Abuja.

Spokesperson of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya on Friday stated that while the secret police had cause to raid an estate following credible intelligence, it was not with foreign troops.
Afunanya confirmed that the secret service con-ducted a sting operation at the Trade Moore Estate general area in Abuja.

According to him, the operation was successful as arrests were made but contrary to speculations in the media, no explosives were found at the location.
The outing, he said was part of the ongoing nationwide operations, to arrest, as well as disrupt the activities of terrorist groups who have set up cells in different parts of the country.
Confirming the discreet operation to our corre-spondents yesterday the mouthpiece of the DSS said; “Yes, we carried out an operation within the area in focus.
“However, no explo-sives were found, hence none recovered during the successful operation, which culminated in some arrests”.
On whether the opera-tion was done in collabo-ration with the US Army, Afunanya responded, “No joint operation between DSS and any other coun-try’s military took place in Abuja”.
It would be recalled that the DSS had issued about three advisories this year alone on plans by terrorists to attack critical assets of government, and public places in Abuja, and other locations.
Similar warnings were issued last week, hence  the US travel advisory which has triggered a widespread security alert in Nigeria may not be new after all.
Meanwhile, this news-paper gathered that joint operations between the military, and other security agencies are going across the country, with a view to disrupting activities of non-state actors and ene-mies of the state.
A senior security offi-cial, who spoke in confi-dence with our correspon-dents, said: “Nigerians must trust and support security agencies, and also have absolute faith in their country.
“If we reveal a quarter of our disruptive opera-tions against terror ele-ments, and other enemies of state, many may become panicky.
“What we want to as-sure Nigerians, is the fact that our security opera-tives are working day and night to deny criminal el-ements freedom of action anywhere in the country. We are pleased to note that appreciable successes are being recorded on a daily basis.
“The security and safety of Nigerians, and residents would never be compro-mised under any guise, whatsoever.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
