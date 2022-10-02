News

We could’ve done better with better leadership –Keshi

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, United State,.

Ambassador Joe Keshi, has expressed disappointment at the poir state of the security, economy, education and healthcare in Nigeria, sixty two years after independence, saying the nation could have fared better with better leadership.

In a goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, the seasoned diplomat said the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on the past and also project into the future of the country. Keshi acknowledged that while Nigeria had made some progress over the years, the nation under – performed given her bright prospects 62 years ago.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
