We created new Emirates to stabilise Kano – Ganduje 

“Amid agitations by people from those places and to also comply with historical demands, which are ultimately done to purposely stabilise the state, we created additional four First Class Emirates in Kano state,” Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

He made this known when the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, paid him a Sallah visit, as homage to state authority, Saturday, at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Saying that, the understanding of the historical context existed in those areas, was one of the major reasons that helped for the persistence on such calls for additional Emirates by the people.

“When we created the additional four First Class Emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya, we made it very clear that, it was historic and we are proud of them. With the new Emirates in place, the state is at the advantaged stage to further stabilise,” he said.

He listed among other reasons: “The issue of widening and deepening traditional institutions in the governance of the state. And Alhamdulillah we have achieved this objective.”

Adding that, the state government’s intent of immortalising the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, who had left a good legacy of respected and respectful traditional institution, was one of the major reasons why his administration gives good priority to the five Emirates in the state.

In his remarks Emir Bayero, urged government to continue with efforts aimed at tackling the global warming problem, adding that: “It is because of the global warming which causes issues like flooding in the North, desertification, among others, which causes food insecurity, that government should kindly continue with all efforts to counter this challenge.”

