We deployed technology to raise Customs revenue to N1trn, says Webb Fontaine CEO

Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, Ope Babalola has shed light into how his company has been supportive to Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) in deployment of technology for revenue collection and trade facilitation. According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as an institution and its personnel are utilising the platform provided by the company for great results which includes the unprecedented N1trillion half year revenue recorded in June 2021. Babalola who made this disclosure in a statemet, reassured members of the trading public using the NCS digital platform that his company is unwavering in ensuring excellent service delivery. He recalled the robust migration from a largely manual operation to a digitally driven process championed by his company while describing customs officers usage of the platform as laudable.

He said Webb has been involved in training and retraining of customs officers and other stakeholders in a drive to attain and sustain efficient service delivery that matches international standards. Speaking specifically on the Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II), Babalola described it as a bespoke and tailor made initiative for customs efficiency, which has proven to be a home grown technological innovation running on international best practices and delivering credible results. He added that aside increase in duty collection, the technology also helped in preventing revenue leakages that are unhealthy for the economy.

He stated that this reassurance is precipitated by recent temporary service interruptions experienced in the course of transactions by users of the NCS portal, saying “at Webb Fontaine Nigeria we are looking to offer the best end user experience and to maximize the service availability in a very challenging (in a very particular) telecommunications environment. “The recent interruptions were caused by factors beyond the control of Webb Fontaine Nigeria or its telecommunications partners. Nevertheless, by working around the clock with our telecom partners we were able to isolate and resolve this issues thus reducing the service interruption to a minimum,” he said.

According to him, while the company is yet to conclude the resolution all the issues, “if this was due to some deliberate vandalism or other causes, we have deployed our team of engineers, to ensure that every cause for a future breakdown is eliminated.” He said the company like in many other countries, where it operates, “we are at the fore of providing solutions for trade facilitation, powered by world class technology and artificial intelligence. “We also deliberately contribute in knowledge transfer through training and retraining of the country’s relevant manpower to achieve and sustain efficiency,” Babalola said.

He further that disclosed that the NCS, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and many other government and private sector players in the import/ export community have leveraged on the solutions provided by the company over the years.

