Morocco midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat,
We deserve our victory, says Morocco midfielder

Posted on

After seeing his team record another major upset at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Morocco midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, has said the Atlas Lions deserved their win against Portugal. Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal, becoming the first African side to secured a Semifinal slot at the world cup.

The ACF Fiorentina in Serie A star described the victory as unbelievable. Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s really unbelievable, I’m so proud. It’s like a dream – unbelievable we’re in the semi-final.

“We deserve this, 1000%. How we fight, how we play, with our heart for our country for the people – it’s unbelievable. “Our spirit, we have injuries, three defenders came in and how they defend, big respect. Respect everyone, the coach, the team, the staff.”

 

Morocco have emerged as the surprise package at this year’s World Cup. They have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far – an own goal in the 2-1 win against Canada – and have also beaten Belgium and Spain on their way to the victory against Portugal.

 

