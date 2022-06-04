Sports

We deserved more from Ecuador game – Troost-Ekong

Posted on

The Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost- Ekong has rued missed chances from the team in their 1-0 loss to Ecuador Friday morning, saying they deserved to get something out of the friendly game. Ekong said they showed the Ecuadorian team too much respect in the first half and should have caused them more problems.

In his answers to questions from journalists, he said the team should be proud of how it has understood what the coach, Jose Peseiro wants from the players. “First of all, I thought it was a good performance from the boys bearing in mind we’ve only been working with the coach for maybe five or six training sessions.

“It was an improvement from what we showed against Mexico, especially in the first half. It was a strong Ecuador team. We gave them a good game and in my opinion, we deserved more in the end. One of the reasons we are playing these games is to understand what the coach wants and prepare for the game we have in Africa. We hope to correct our small mistakes by the time we play Sierra Leone next week.

“The start of the game was for Ecuador, they took the momentum of the early goal. Playing at home here felt like we were playing away. Good to see so many Ecuador and Nigerian fans. “It was a good performance and I think we deserve a little bit more.” Ekong said he’s proud of the NPFL players who made their debuts and is thrilled by the future of the team.

 



