We did everything possible to stop doctors strike –FG

The Federal Government has revealed that it did everything possible to stop the ongoing nationwide strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which paralysed activities in government owned hospitals across the country since last month. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who made the revelation while addressing the Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum Quarterly meeting in Abuja, recalled that the doctors were sleeping on their rights until COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year and the Federal Government felt that the N5, 000 hazard allowance paid to them since 1991 was too paltry.

He noted that the FG paid the doctors and other health workers bumper money as special COVID – 19hazardallowanceforthreemonths in the first instance, to the tune of N32 billion, whilestatesweretoldtopayas much as they could afford. He said: “In September 2020, they put a notice of strike, asking for Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) by which each of them will get N542, 000 to cover cost of books and journals for that particular examination, transportation and lodging for three days. “Luckily, a supplementary budget was being put together and it was included and was paid to them.

They called off the strike. By March this year, they listed other things again. They said the Residency Training Fund is not in 2021 budget. They also needed the hazard allowance to be upgraded and demanded that States should domesticate Residency Training Act. They said some states owed their people long months of salaries. They also wanted skipping allowance and arrears of consequential adjustment to minimum wage. “Before we could say Jack Robinson, they went on strike on April 1. I thought it was April fool until April 2 when we didn’t see them at work. I told them that they didn’t give the mandatory 21 days notice to their employers who have written to me to complain. However, we returned to the table. Government pledged that the 2021 Residency Training Fund will be captured in the supplementary budget. This has been done and payment ready.

Like this: Like Loading...