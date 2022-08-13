We did not elect you to sit in office, Jigan calls out Ogun gov

Nollywood actor and content creator, Abimbola Kazeem better known as Jigan Babaoja, has called out the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, over the incessant robbery cases on the Kara Long Bridge, Ojodu Berger, noting that his administration has kept mum on security issues compared to other states that have tightened their security belt as result of the invasion of bandits and herdsmen.

He said; ‘‘His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, your attention is needed over insecurity in Ogun State! You are a father and we look up to you sir! Please do the needful, at this period we are not scared of what will come out from this but we will call you out completely! Save your people! Do the right thing.’’

In another video post on his social media platform, Jigan stated that’ ‘‘Ondo State for instance have taken up security cases on behalf of its citizen; we did not elect you to sit in the office, do the work as your silence is as a government causing havoc on daily basis. If need be, send those selling cows in Kara axis back to their respective states; we won’t keep quit again since our government have refused to own up to its responsibilities to its citizen.’’ Jigan became more prominent in the industry with his popular slogan; ‘Sho Mo Age Mi (Do you know my age)’ that went viral in 2018 and recently celebrated his 40th birthday in grand style.

