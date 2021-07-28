Sports

We did not invest well for Olympics – Igali

Segun Bailey ABUJA Former Olympic gold medallist and caretaker boss of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has said Nigeria did not invest well in her athletes to deserve a podium finish at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

He said if Nigeria had prepared the athletes well through adequate funding she would have been harvesting it by winning medals at the Games. Igali gave an example of the Canadian female wrestling team which has a biennial budget of $4.6 million to prepare it wrestlers.

 

“The truth is that sports is expensive, very expensive to run. In addition to getting the right people to manage our sports, we must massively invest in our athletes,” he said.

With few athletes crashing out of the race for a podium finish at the Tokyo Games, the Olympics gold medallist said that paucity of funds was the reason for the dwindling fortunes of Team Nigeria at the Olympics.

 

“The female Canadian wrestling team’s budget for the past two years of the Olympic cycle was $4.6 million. What’s the combined budget of all sports federations in Nigeria? It shall get better,” Igali stated.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, want government to do more for sports through proper athletes funding. “Just look at the countries with the most gold medals at the current Olympics, it tells the story,” Igali lamented

