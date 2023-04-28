News

We Did Not Protest Relocation Of Ebonyi Election Tribunal – Youth Group

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The youth wing of the foremost socio-cultural organisation in Ebonyi State, Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement, has denied the report that it protested against the relocation of the state Election Petitions Tribunal to Abuja by the President of Court Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen.

The youths demanded a public apology from Uche Ali Ega who was the alleged Director of Youth Mobilisation of APC Governorship Campaign Organisation in the 2023 general elections and addressed journalists in Abakaliki on behalf of the youth movement that the youths were against the relocation of the petition tribunal.

The youth movement stated that, as a socio-cultural organisation, Unwu-Ekumenyi was not partisan and therefore would not interfere with the internal affairs of the Nigerian judiciary.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki the state capital, the president-general of Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement, Prince Samchi Mgbada; and the secretary-general of the group, Comrade Solomon Egwu said “How can Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement protest when we are a non-partisan group?

“Investigations reveal that the relocation of the tribunals to Abuja was necessitated by the antics of Ebonyi State Government officials who insinuated that the security of the tribunals could not be guaranteed except they agree to stay in the facility of an APC stalwart.

“These unpatriotic acts were allegedly followed with subliminal threats and menaces against prospective witnesses of opposition political parties.

“As a socio-cultural organisation, we do not want either Ebonyi people or those on assignment in Ebonyi State to be injured.

“Abuja is the seat of the federal government and so, is the safest place in Nigeria.

“Unwu-Ekumenyi Youth Movement is encouraging the Nigerian judiciary to take any measures that will ensure the security of her personnel”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

