We didn’t ask patients to pay for diesel – CMD

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, Ondo State, has described as false, reports alleging that the facility demanded money from patients to buy diesel to power its generator. Reports had claimed the relatives of some of the patients undergoing caesarean section were asked to contribute 100 litres of diesel as the hospital had been without electricity for days.

But the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Oluwole Ige, said the reports were false. Ige said: “The purported story of patients being extorted to get diesel before treatment or requested to buy diesel for the hospital is completely false. “No patient was asked to get diesel. We had a power outage yesterday between 6 am and 6 pm, or thereabouts. That patients were asked to buy diesel is not correct.

 

