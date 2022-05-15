We didn’t buy Senate forms – Fayemi, Akpabio

Two presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the immediate former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Sunday said that they did not purchase senatorial forms but were focused on their presidential ambitions.

In separate reactions by their aides, Femi Ige and Jackson Udom, the two aspirants denied a report in Sunday Telegraph that they had the Senate option as a backup plan.

Ige, the External Relations aide of Fayemi, said that the report was a demarketing of his boss, insisting that Fayemi has consulted across 16 northern states and is still consulting.

Ige said: “How can someone who has toured 16 Northern states be said to be unserious? I mean, we are still consulting and are serious about the race. We are seriously in the race.”

He said some of those mentioned as serious have not even consulted as widely as Fayemi.

On his part, Udom said they were not aware that Akpabio purchased a senatorial form. He said his boss was focused on the race and was very serious with his ambitions.

Udom said: “I don’t know where that information came from but be sure my principal is in the race strongly. We are not aware of the senatorial story. We will send a retraction on it.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...