We didn’t endorse Uzodinma for second term –Imo NLC Chair

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo State has distanced itself from the recent endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodinma for a second term in office by some purported labour leaders in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri via a tele-conference, Imo State NLC Chairman, George Ofoegbu, said the labour union was far too preoccupied with nagging issues of workers welfare to think of dabbling into partisan politics in the state.

“I can tell you for cer- tain; those conscripted to endorse the governor for a second term are not NLC leaders, the few that had anything to do with leadership in NLC end their tenure on March 8.”