We didn’t gain from Buhari’s govt –S’South APC

The South South region of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has carpeted the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they did not benefit from it. Speaking at its inuaguration yesterday, the Campaign Council however said it would do everything to make sure that the zone vote for Tinubu/ Shettima next year.

The Council alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had misgoverned the zone since 1999. In his submissions, Director, Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization South South, APC/Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, said the zone is suffering because they did not vote APC in 2015 and 2019.

However, he noted that under Buhari’s administration, South South occupied the positions of Chief Justices of Nigeria, Walter Onneghen, Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Oyo Ita, Managing Director of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Minister of Petroleum, Minister of Transportation, Minister of State for Agriculture.

