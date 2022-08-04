News

We didn’t ground our train operations –NRC Mgt

The Management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), yesterday, said that it did not ground train operations in the country as reported by some media platforms. In a statement signed by its management, the Corporation noted that the Warri-Itakpe train service was fully operational as scheduled, pointing out that there was, however, a temporary suspension of the passenger train stoppage at Ajaokuta station due to communal clashes, pending restoration of peace in the area.

It noted further that, in compliance with the recent directive by the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the Abuja to Kaduna passenger train service would remain suspended until all the passengers held hostage as a result of the train attack by the bandits were completely released to their relations and the additional security system put in place to avoid reoccurrence. The minister gave the directive on Tuesday when he embarked on an inspection tour of Idu and Kubwa train stations in Abuja. NRC also noted that the Lagos to Kano express passenger train would not resume operation following suspected bandits’ presence along the Minna to Kaduna rail corridor in the North Western district of the Corporation.

The statement from NRC reads: “The management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public, especially, our numerous valued customers that NRC did not ground its train operations as speculated in some quarters.

“The Warri-Itakpe train service is fully operational as scheduled, however, there is a temporary suspension of the passenger train stoppage at Ajaokuta Station due to communal clashes pending restoration of peace in the area.” The new Minister of Transportation, also maintained that commencement of operations of Abuja to Kaduna train service would only happen when those kidnapped had regained their freedom and reunited with their families, adding that this would shore up the confidence of the people and engender them to continue to use the train service.

 

